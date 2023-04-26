Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $23.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

