Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Fastly Price Performance

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,625 shares of company stock worth $3,903,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

