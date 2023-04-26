First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 876 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

