Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $74.30

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.30, but opened at $76.65. Freedom shares last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 82,005 shares trading hands.

Freedom Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

