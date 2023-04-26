Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $114.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

