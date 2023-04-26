Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.57.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

