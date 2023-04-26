Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Gentex by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gentex by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

