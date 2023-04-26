Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $7.88. Getty Images shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 13,617,766 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GETY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

