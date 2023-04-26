Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CEO Randall M. Chesler Buys 625 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 625 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,518.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,593.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

GBCI stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

