Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.