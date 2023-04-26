Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.65. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 3,686 shares traded.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

