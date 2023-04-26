Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.65. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 3,686 shares traded.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT)
