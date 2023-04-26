Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 65,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 34,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 145,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

