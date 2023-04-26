Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $16,386,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

