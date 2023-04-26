Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

