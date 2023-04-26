Herbst Group LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.2% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
