Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

