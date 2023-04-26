H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

