Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

