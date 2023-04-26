ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.80. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,321,569 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,122 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Stories

