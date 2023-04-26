Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

