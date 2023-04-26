Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 20,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $472.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

