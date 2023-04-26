iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.32

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.