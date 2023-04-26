IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 1,829 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

