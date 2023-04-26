Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.