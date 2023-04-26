Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TC Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 474.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

