Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,256.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

