Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $9.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,000. Amazon.com comprises 5.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

