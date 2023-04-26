JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 49,412 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

