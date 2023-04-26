JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

