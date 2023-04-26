JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

