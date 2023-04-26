Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

EDV stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $110.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

