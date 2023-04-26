Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $30,355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 175.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,551,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 99.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $315.76 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

