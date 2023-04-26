Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $773,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

