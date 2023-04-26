Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $2.26 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

