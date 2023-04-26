Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of KSS opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.
Kohl’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s
In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
