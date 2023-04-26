Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of KSS opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

