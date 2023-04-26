Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $21.70. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,748,443 shares.

The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.4% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 45,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 49.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 90,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.7% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

