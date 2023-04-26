Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $21.70. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,748,443 shares.
The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.