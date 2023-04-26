Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

