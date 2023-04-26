Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

