LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

NYSE:LCII opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

