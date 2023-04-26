Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

