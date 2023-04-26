LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,341,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

