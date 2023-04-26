Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

