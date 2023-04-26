Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $152.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

