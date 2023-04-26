Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

