MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

