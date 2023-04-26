Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,592,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.