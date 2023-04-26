Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

