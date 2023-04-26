Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 42,684 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Apple comprises 21.6% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

