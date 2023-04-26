Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mplx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mplx by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 406,515 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 341,839 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

