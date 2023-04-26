Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MUR opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

